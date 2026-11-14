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Toledo
🛒 Toledo Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Retail Openings
13 days ago
Toledo’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across grocery, fashion, tech, and home improvement. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Full-Time Store Associate – ALDI USA
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Full-Time (average 30+ hours/week)
- Pay: $19.50/hour starting, scheduled increases up to $21.50/hour by Year 5
- Why it’s appealing: Steady hours, strong hourly pay, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, vacation, parental leave). You’ll do a mix of stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning while working with a tight, fast-moving team.
Sales Associate (Full-Time) – DTLR, Southland
- Employer: DTLR, Inc.
- Location: Southland, Toledo, OH
- Type: Full-Time (about 35–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $13.25–$14.25/hour + bonus opportunities
- Why it’s appealing: Great if you’re into fashion and streetwear and want to grow sales skills. You’ll help customers find the right looks, handle merchandising and shipments, and can earn bonuses when the store hits its goals, plus access to 401(k) and full-time benefits.
Customer Service Associate II – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 1935 West Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43613
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: $11.50–$12.00/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Good fit if you want flexible, entry-level retail work. You’ll do a bit of everything—unload trucks, stock shelves, clean, and run the register—while gaining experience and access to benefits like retirement plans, EAP, and educational assistance (where eligible).
General Merchandise Team Associate – Walmart Supercenter #5030
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 5821 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible hourly premiums and incentives
- Why it’s appealing: Wide pay range with chances to earn more through premiums and performance incentives. You’ll help customers on the sales floor, keep displays stocked and tidy, and may mix paint or cut fabric, with access to health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if eligible.
Full Time Sales Associate – Plumbing (Customer Service) – Lowe’s
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)
- Why it’s appealing: Solid choice if you like home improvement and problem-solving. You’ll help customers with plumbing products, process orders, and learn hands-on skills, with access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount (where eligible).
Retail Sales Specialist – Verizon (Inside Best Buy)
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Competitive base pay plus bonuses (up to $30 per new line activation and $10 per upgrade/tablet activation)
- Why it’s appealing: Great if you love phones and tech and enjoy sales. You’ll match customers with Verizon plans and devices, earn extra on each qualifying activation, and get access to employee discounts, savings/retirement resources, and well-being benefits if eligible.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—Toledo retail roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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