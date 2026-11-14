Toledo’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across grocery, fashion, tech, and home improvement. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-Time (average 30+ hours/week )

(average ) Pay: $19.50/hour starting , scheduled increases up to $21.50/hour by Year 5

, scheduled increases up to by Year 5 Why it’s appealing: Steady hours, strong hourly pay, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, vacation, parental leave). You’ll do a mix of stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning while working with a tight, fast-moving team.

Employer: DTLR, Inc.

Location: Southland, Toledo, OH

Type: Full-Time (about 35–40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $13.25–$14.25/hour + bonus opportunities

+ bonus opportunities Why it’s appealing: Great if you’re into fashion and streetwear and want to grow sales skills. You’ll help customers find the right looks, handle merchandising and shipments, and can earn bonuses when the store hits its goals, plus access to 401(k) and full-time benefits.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1935 West Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43613

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $11.50–$12.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Good fit if you want flexible, entry-level retail work. You’ll do a bit of everything—unload trucks, stock shelves, clean, and run the register—while gaining experience and access to benefits like retirement plans, EAP, and educational assistance (where eligible).

Employer: Walmart

Location: 5821 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible hourly premiums and incentives

+ possible hourly premiums and incentives Why it’s appealing: Wide pay range with chances to earn more through premiums and performance incentives. You’ll help customers on the sales floor, keep displays stocked and tidy, and may mix paint or cut fabric, with access to health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if eligible.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Not listed (varies by experience and location) Why it’s appealing: Solid choice if you like home improvement and problem-solving. You’ll help customers with plumbing products, process orders, and learn hands-on skills, with access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount (where eligible).

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Competitive base pay plus bonuses (up to $30 per new line activation and $10 per upgrade/tablet activation )

Competitive base pay (up to and ) Why it’s appealing: Great if you love phones and tech and enjoy sales. You’ll match customers with Verizon plans and devices, earn extra on each qualifying activation, and get access to employee discounts, savings/retirement resources, and well-being benefits if eligible.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—Toledo retail roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.