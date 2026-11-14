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Toledo
🔧 Multiple Toledo Building & Maintenance Jobs, Up to $110K
13 days ago
Toledo has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance tech roles with strong pay and benefits.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Owner's Management Co / TransCon Builders
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$23/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Apartment maintenance role using plumbing, electrical, basic HVAC, and carpentry skills. Includes medical, dental, life insurance, PTO, and 401(k), plus steady in-person work and variety in your day.
Residential Garage Door Technician
- Employer: Precision Door Service
- Location: Toledo, OH (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000–$110,000/year (performance-based)
- Why it’s worth a look: Rotating 4-day work week, paid training, and a company truck, tools, and strong benefits. Great fit if you like mechanical work, meeting customers, and being rewarded for high performance.
Daytime Facility Care Specialist (Daytime Cleaner)
- Employer: A Quality Facility Services
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Not listed (ongoing daytime role)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends, with paid training and chances to move up into lead or supervisor roles. Good option if you want stable hours and a simple, clear set of cleaning duties.
Maintenance Technician – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Fives
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $28–$35/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Industrial maintenance role working on mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems. Strong hourly pay plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement plan.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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