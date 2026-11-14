Toledo has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance tech roles with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Owner's Management Co / TransCon Builders

Owner's Management Co / TransCon Builders Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Apartment maintenance role using plumbing, electrical, basic HVAC, and carpentry skills. Includes medical, dental, life insurance, PTO, and 401(k), plus steady in-person work and variety in your day.

Employer: Precision Door Service

Precision Door Service Location: Toledo, OH (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$110,000/year (performance-based)

(performance-based) Why it’s worth a look: Rotating 4-day work week, paid training, and a company truck, tools, and strong benefits. Great fit if you like mechanical work, meeting customers, and being rewarded for high performance.

Employer: A Quality Facility Services

A Quality Facility Services Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Not listed (ongoing daytime role)

Not listed (ongoing daytime role) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends, with paid training and chances to move up into lead or supervisor roles. Good option if you want stable hours and a simple, clear set of cleaning duties.

Employer: Fives

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $28–$35/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Industrial maintenance role working on mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems. Strong hourly pay plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.