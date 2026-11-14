Toledo’s engineering scene is busy right now, from parks and public works to auto and water infrastructure. Here are several solid roles if you like building things that last.

Employer: Metroparks Toledo

Metroparks Toledo Location: Toledo, OH (Glass City Metropark + sites across the district)

(Glass City Metropark + sites across the district) Type: Temporary, full-time through December 2028

through Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead construction for the new Riverwalk and Vistula Meadows, from pre-construction meetings to final closeout. Great fit if you have 10+ years in civil/construction engineering, an Ohio PE, and want to blend field work with office work while shaping Toledo’s parks and public spaces.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a Tier 1 automotive module supplier)

(recruiting for a Tier 1 automotive module supplier) Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 8–5)

Salary: $75,000–$90,000 (no bonus)

Plant-based role focused on material flow, plant layout, and staffing for new vehicle launches and ongoing improvements. Ideal if you have a BS in Engineering, 1–3+ years of industrial engineering experience, strong AutoCAD + MS Office, and like time studies, PFEP, and lean manufacturing.

Employer: Arcadis

Location: Toledo, OH (within the Resilience Water team)

(within the Resilience Water team) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $87,900 – $158,240 (depends on experience, location, and other factors)

Work on water and wastewater treatment plants, stormwater and flood resilience, and coastal/shoreline structures. Best for engineers with 5+ years of structural design, experience on water/wastewater projects, and skills in STAAD Pro, AutoCAD, and Revit; EIT or PE is strongly preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and a way to stay on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.