Toledo has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Lucas County Canine Care & Control would love to meet you.

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Willow is a striking adult Husky with a classic black-and-white coat. If you love active, smart dogs who enjoy having a job to do, she could be a great match. Huskies often do best with families who enjoy walks, playtime, and mental games.

👉 Meet WILLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Whiskers is a senior medium mixed-breed boy with a soft white coat and a gentle look. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, loving home where they can relax and enjoy their golden years.

👉 Meet WHISKERS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Juniper is a beautiful adult Husky with a gray and silver coat and black markings. Like many Huskies, she may enjoy an active home, regular exercise, and time with people who appreciate her energy and intelligence.

👉 Meet JUNIPER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Lucas County Canine Care & Control at (419) 213-2800 to ask about visiting or starting an adoption. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.