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🐶 Playful, Wise & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Toledo
Toledo has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Lucas County Canine Care & Control would love to meet you.
WILLOW
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Willow is a striking adult Husky with a classic black-and-white coat. If you love active, smart dogs who enjoy having a job to do, she could be a great match. Huskies often do best with families who enjoy walks, playtime, and mental games.
👉 Meet WILLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WHISKERS
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Whiskers is a senior medium mixed-breed boy with a soft white coat and a gentle look. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, loving home where they can relax and enjoy their golden years.
👉 Meet WHISKERS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JUNIPER
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Juniper is a beautiful adult Husky with a gray and silver coat and black markings. Like many Huskies, she may enjoy an active home, regular exercise, and time with people who appreciate her energy and intelligence.
👉 Meet JUNIPER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Lucas County Canine Care & Control at (419) 213-2800 to ask about visiting or starting an adoption. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.