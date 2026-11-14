Toledo has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)

(private owner rehoming) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Toledo, OH)

About Lily:

Lily was rescued around 2012/2013. She may look young, but she’s an elderly girl with a very loving heart. Her current owner describes her as very affectionate, a real cuddler, and a total sweetheart. She is good with kids and other pets, and her person is only rehoming due to health issues.

If you’re looking for a gentle, loving senior cat to spoil, Lily could be a perfect match for your family.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (419) 536-1914

Gumdrop is a sleek, all-black adult kitty waiting at Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc. in Toledo. If you love classic black cats and want to give an adult cat a second chance, Gumdrop may be the one for you. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality, vetting, and how she might fit into your home.

👉 Meet Gumdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Humane Ohio

Phone: (419) 266-5607

Olive is a young kitten at Humane Ohio and is looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens like Olive are usually playful, curious, and full of energy. Contact Humane Ohio to ask about her temperament, vet care, and adoption process.

👉 Meet Olive and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Humane Ohio

Phone: (419) 266-5607

Millie is another sweet kitten at Humane Ohio. If you’re thinking about adding a young cat to your family—or even adopting a pair of kittens—Millie could be a wonderful choice. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her and see if she’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Toledo area and thinking about adopting, please consider opening your home to one of these lovely cats. A quick call or online application could be the start of a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.