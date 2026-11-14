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🐱 Sweet Toledo Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Toledo has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.
Lily
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Toledo, OH)
About Lily:
Lily was rescued around 2012/2013. She may look young, but she’s an elderly girl with a very loving heart. Her current owner describes her as very affectionate, a real cuddler, and a total sweetheart. She is good with kids and other pets, and her person is only rehoming due to health issues.
If you’re looking for a gentle, loving senior cat to spoil, Lily could be a perfect match for your family.
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gumdrop
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (419) 536-1914
Gumdrop is a sleek, all-black adult kitty waiting at Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, Inc. in Toledo. If you love classic black cats and want to give an adult cat a second chance, Gumdrop may be the one for you. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality, vetting, and how she might fit into your home.
👉 Meet Gumdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Olive
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Humane Ohio
- Phone: (419) 266-5607
Olive is a young kitten at Humane Ohio and is looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens like Olive are usually playful, curious, and full of energy. Contact Humane Ohio to ask about her temperament, vet care, and adoption process.
👉 Meet Olive and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Millie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Humane Ohio
- Phone: (419) 266-5607
Millie is another sweet kitten at Humane Ohio. If you’re thinking about adding a young cat to your family—or even adopting a pair of kittens—Millie could be a wonderful choice. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her and see if she’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Toledo area and thinking about adopting, please consider opening your home to one of these lovely cats. A quick call or online application could be the start of a lifelong friendship.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.