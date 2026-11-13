📢 Texas Tech drops 21 classes from core starting fall 2027

Texas Tech’s Board of Regents has voted to remove 21 of 172 courses from the university’s core curriculum, including some focused on social justice, race, and gender.

This review is meant to bring Tech into compliance with Texas Senate Bill 37, which requires the core to be checked at least every five years.

Key points:

The core includes foundational classes every undergraduate must take.

must take. Removed courses include “Literature, Social Justice and the Environment,” “Intersectionalities: Race, Class and Gender in a Global World,” and a Holocaust in literature and film course.

and a course. These classes may still be offered as electives or within majors/minors ; they just won’t count toward core requirements.

; they just won’t count toward core requirements. The changes apply to students starting in fall 2027. Current students already enrolled and advised for this year are not affected this spring.

If you or your student plans to attend Texas Tech around 2027 or later, it’s a good idea to talk with an academic advisor about how these core changes might affect degree planning.