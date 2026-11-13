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Toledo
2013 Ford Taurus SEL available with $1,500 down
7 days ago
Mack's Auto World at 1757 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 is offering a 2013 Ford Taurus SEL with $1,500 down on a Buy Here Pay Here plan. The car has a 3.5L V6 engine, automatic 6-speed transmission, FWD, 97,474 miles, leather seats, Bluetooth radio, sunroof, and A/C and heat, with fuel use of 19 MPG city / 29 MPG highway. For details or a test drive, call 419-537-9622 or visit the lot in person.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mack's Auto World
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