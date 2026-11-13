Mack's Auto World at 1757 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 is offering a 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring with Buy Here Pay Here financing for $1,500 down. The car has an automatic 6-speed transmission, SKYACTIV-G 2.0L I4 155hp engine, front-wheel drive, 143,219 miles, Bluetooth radio, a rebuilt title, and working A/C and heat, with fuel economy of 30 MPG city / 41 MPG highway. For details or a test drive, call 419-537-9622.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mack's Auto World