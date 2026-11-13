Mack's Auto World at 1757 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 is offering a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Special Service SUV with Buy Here Pay Here financing for $2,000 down. The vehicle has a Vortec 5.3L Flex Fuel V8 (320 hp, 335 ft-lb) engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, 4WD, 157,331 miles, ice-cold A/C, strong heat, and is rated at 15 MPG city / 21 MPG highway. For details or a test drive, call 419-537-9622 or visit the lot in person.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mack's Auto World