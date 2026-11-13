Toledo has a steady stream of safety and security openings right now, from entry-level guard work to a solid internship in industrial health & safety.

Employer: Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time internship

Full-time internship Salary: Not listed

Work with a major North American steel producer on real safety projects in an industrial setting. Great fit if you’re a college student (sophomore year or higher by summer 2027) in a related field and want hands-on experience plus a shot at future full-time work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Toledo, OH (library locations)

(library locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00/hour , weekly pay, benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), life insurance)

, weekly pay, benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), life insurance) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Armed patrol role with daytime hours, focused on keeping local libraries safe and welcoming. You’ll do regular patrols, respond calmly to incidents, and provide strong customer service; an armed guard license, clean background, and valid driver’s license are required.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Not stated (ongoing schedule with weekends)

Not stated (ongoing schedule with weekends) Salary: $17.00/hour

Help keep an apartment community safe by patrolling, monitoring access, and reporting issues. Weekend hours are part of the schedule, and this is a good entry point if you have strong customer service skills and are comfortable using a phone and computer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.