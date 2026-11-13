Toledo’s sales scene is busy right now—great mix of field sales, local property leasing, and niche B2B roles. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Competitive base + monthly commission, quarterly bonus (exact amount not listed)

Outside B2B sales selling uniform programs with weekly laundry, delivery, and branding services. You’ll get structured sales training, a car allowance, strong benefits, and clear paths to grow your sales career with a Fortune 500 company.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Competitive base + monthly commission, quarterly bonus (exact amount not listed)

Outside B2B sales focused on facility services like cleaning and safety products. Similar setup to the uniform role: formal training, CRM-driven territory work, car package, and strong benefits with room to move up.

Employer: Knights of Columbus

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve Catholic families as an insurance agent and investment advisory representative with a not-for-profit fraternal organization. You’ll manage your own schedule, get a tailored training plan, and may qualify for group benefits, pension, 401(k), and performance incentives.

Employer: Chempace Corporation

Location: Toledo, OH area

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $50,000–$60,000 per year

Hunt for new contract packaging business (bottling, filling, labeling, bagging) with brands and manufacturers. Great fit if you have 2+ years of B2B sales, like learning production details, and want solid pay, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, and growth in a niche industrial space.

Employer: LPG Management (LPG – Toledo)

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, in person

Salary: $17–$22 per hour, weekly pay

Front-line leasing and sales role with a local property management company. You’ll handle leads, show rentals, manage listings, and help keep units full—plus get health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and use of a company vehicle for showings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait long; good sales spots in Toledo tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.