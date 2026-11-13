Toledo’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with steady openings for people who like hands-on work and clear schedules. Here are several local roles hiring now, from entry-level packagers to skilled maintenance techs.

Employer: Chempace Corporation

Chempace Corporation Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time (4×10 schedule)

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Keep bottling and packaging equipment running for a growing chemical manufacturer. Great if you have 2+ years of maintenance experience and like a 4-day workweek with overtime options and benefits.

Employer: Stanley's Market Brands, LLC

Stanley's Market Brands, LLC Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary

Pay: $12.50–$15.50/hour

Hands-on work cutting, processing, and packaging meat in a refrigerated environment. Offers flexible schedules, seasonal or permanent options, and room to move up into supervisory roles.

Employer: Hale Performance Coatings, Inc.

Hale Performance Coatings, Inc. Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: From $22/hour

Operate plating and finishing equipment, inspect parts, and keep production moving. Good fit if you have prior manufacturing experience and like steady 1st-shift hours plus benefits starting after 30 days.

Employer: Phoenix Services (for local automotive supplier)

Phoenix Services (for local automotive supplier) Location: Toledo, OH (near Owens Community College)

Type: Full-time, Temp-to-hire

Pay: $15/hour

Package auto parts like air bags and batteries on 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.). Entry-level role with raises, vacation, and chances to move into lead positions if you show up and work hard.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.