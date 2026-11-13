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🚌 Toledo Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Toledo’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs open right now.
Urgent - Hiring For Delivery Driver $21.50 per hour
- Employer: Clear Blue Logistics LLC
- Location: Toledo, OH (2040 South Reynolds Road)
- Pay: $21.50/hour (overtime at $32.25/hour)
- Type: Full-time, non-CDL
Company vehicle provided, 10-hour shifts, and lots of overtime during peak season. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and same-day pay options.
Class A CDL Driver
- Employer: Tarpstop LLC
- Location: Toledo, OH 43612 (Manufacturing & Distribution Center)
- Pay: From $30.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Class A CDL
Mix of local and out-of-state runs with a focus on safe, on-time deliveries and trailer moves. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, referral program, and steady work out of a distribution center.
CDL A End Dump Truck Driver Local
- Employer: Stone Transport
- Location: Local routes from Northwood or Delta, OH parking (must live within ~30 minutes)
- Pay: $1,500–$1,800 per week, hourly with OT after 40
- Type: Full-time, Class A CDL, local end dump
Year-round work, early morning starts (around 3–4 a.m.), and weekly paychecks. Includes $3,000 retention bonus, clean inspection bonuses, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, life insurance, and PTO.
If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good driving jobs in Toledo tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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