Toledo’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs open right now.

Employer: Clear Blue Logistics LLC

Clear Blue Logistics LLC Location: Toledo, OH (2040 South Reynolds Road)

(2040 South Reynolds Road) Pay: $21.50/hour (overtime at $32.25/hour )

(overtime at ) Type: Full-time, non-CDL

Company vehicle provided, 10-hour shifts, and lots of overtime during peak season. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and same-day pay options.

Employer: Tarpstop LLC

Location: Toledo, OH 43612 (Manufacturing & Distribution Center)

(Manufacturing & Distribution Center) Pay: From $30.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Class A CDL

Mix of local and out-of-state runs with a focus on safe, on-time deliveries and trailer moves. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, referral program, and steady work out of a distribution center.

Employer: Stone Transport

Location: Local routes from Northwood or Delta, OH parking (must live within ~30 minutes)

(must live within ~30 minutes) Pay: $1,500–$1,800 per week , hourly with OT after 40

, hourly with OT after 40 Type: Full-time, Class A CDL, local end dump

Year-round work, early morning starts (around 3–4 a.m.), and weekly paychecks. Includes $3,000 retention bonus, clean inspection bonuses, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good driving jobs in Toledo tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.