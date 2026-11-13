Toledo’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from fast-casual to hotels and travel centers. If you like working with people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Internship / Leadership role

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts at a busy bakery-café, coach team members, and keep guests happy. Comes with quarterly bonus eligibility, free on-shift meals, paid time off, insurance options, 401(k) with match, and tuition discounts.

Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Toledo North

Location: Toledo, OH 43612

Type: Likely Full-time, Overnight (in person)

Likely (in person) Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Oversee the front desk at night, handle guest check-ins/outs, and run nightly financial reports. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can work independently overnight, and have Marriott or hotel front desk experience (1+ year required).

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46,400 – $67,235 per year

Run a high-volume deli inside a travel center: lead the team, drive sales, manage inventory, and own the P&L. Comes with fuel discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, weekly pay, and flexible schedule, ideal if you have 2–3 years of foodservice management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.