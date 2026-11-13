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🍽️ Toledo Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Toledo’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from fast-casual to hotels and travel centers. If you like working with people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.
Team Manager – Toledo, OH (Internship)
- Employer: Panera Bread
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Internship / Leadership role
- Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts at a busy bakery-café, coach team members, and keep guests happy. Comes with quarterly bonus eligibility, free on-shift meals, paid time off, insurance options, 401(k) with match, and tuition discounts.
Hotel Night Auditor
- Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Toledo North
- Location: Toledo, OH 43612
- Type: Likely Full-time, Overnight (in person)
- Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour
Oversee the front desk at night, handle guest check-ins/outs, and run nightly financial reports. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can work independently overnight, and have Marriott or hotel front desk experience (1+ year required).
Deli General Manager
- Employer: Pilot Flying J
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $46,400 – $67,235 per year
Run a high-volume deli inside a travel center: lead the team, drive sales, manage inventory, and own the P&L. Comes with fuel discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, weekly pay, and flexible schedule, ideal if you have 2–3 years of foodservice management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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