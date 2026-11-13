Toledo has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, working with tools, and staying active on the job.

Employer: State of Ohio – Rehabilitation & Correction, Toledo Correctional

State of Ohio – Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time, permanent (classified, union: OCSEA)

(classified, union: OCSEA) Pay: $23.28/hour

Deadline: All postings close at 11:59 PM Eastern on the listed application date

Lead and train inmates or staff while doing skilled maintenance work in electrical, carpentry, plumbing, custodial, and groundskeeping. This role comes with strong state benefits (medical, free dental/vision after eligibility, paid time off, retirement) and steady hours in a secure facility setting.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Toledo, OH (on-site at client locations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you enjoy cars and working on your own. You’ll travel to customers, use your own detailing gear, and handle full interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and polishing while giving friendly, professional service.

Employer: Talent Wave (placing you with a tool production facility)

(placing you with a tool production facility) Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping production machinery and building systems running at peak performance. You’ll troubleshoot electrical and electronic issues (including VFDs, PLCs, and industrial motors), do preventive maintenance, and support general building maintenance in a busy industrial setting.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.