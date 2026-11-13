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🔧 Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs Around Toledo, OH
Toledo has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, working with tools, and staying active on the job.
Maintenance Repair Worker 3 – Toledo Correctional
- Employer: State of Ohio – Rehabilitation & Correction, Toledo Correctional
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Full-time, permanent (classified, union: OCSEA)
- Pay: $23.28/hour
- Deadline: All postings close at 11:59 PM Eastern on the listed application date
Lead and train inmates or staff while doing skilled maintenance work in electrical, carpentry, plumbing, custodial, and groundskeeping. This role comes with strong state benefits (medical, free dental/vision after eligibility, paid time off, retirement) and steady hours in a secure facility setting.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Toledo, OH (on-site at client locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Perfect if you enjoy cars and working on your own. You’ll travel to customers, use your own detailing gear, and handle full interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and polishing while giving friendly, professional service.
Maintenance Technician – Tool Production
- Employer: Talent Wave (placing you with a tool production facility)
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping production machinery and building systems running at peak performance. You’ll troubleshoot electrical and electronic issues (including VFDs, PLCs, and industrial motors), do preventive maintenance, and support general building maintenance in a busy industrial setting.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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