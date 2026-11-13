Toledo’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like big responsibility and complex operations. Here are a few standout management roles worth a closer look.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Toledo, OH (role can be based anywhere in the U.S.)

(role can be based anywhere in the U.S.) Salary: $128,400 – $235,300+ for most U.S. offices (higher in select major markets)

for most U.S. offices (higher in select major markets) Type: Full-time

This is a senior consulting role leading clinical research and healthcare transformation projects for academic medical centers and health systems. You’ll run major workstreams, guide strategy and operations, and manage teams while helping clients modernize clinical research and connect it to care delivery.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Toledo, OH (role can be based anywhere in the U.S.)

(role can be based anywhere in the U.S.) Salary: $125,900 – $231,100+ for most U.S. offices (higher in select major markets)

for most U.S. offices (higher in select major markets) Type: Full-time

Lead AI-enabled products and services from idea to real-world impact, focusing on outcomes instead of just features. You’ll own the vision, roadmap, and experiments for new EY services, working with designers, engineers, and business leaders to scale what works.

Employer: DTE Energy

Location: Toledo, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on leadership role at a Toledo powerhouse facility, overseeing daily operations, safety, and maintenance for utility and energy systems. Ideal if you have cogeneration power plant experience, are comfortable leading a union workforce, and want a key seat on the site leadership team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.