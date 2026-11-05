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Youth basketball leagues offered at YMCA branches

5 days ago
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Youth basketball leagues are open to kids at Anthony Wayne YMCA, Eastern Community YMCA, Fort Meigs YMCA, Sylvania YMCA/JCC, West Toledo YMCA, and Wolf Creek YMCA, giving children a chance to learn skills, build confidence, and play on a team. Programs are open to both members and non-members, and league ages and prices are different at each branch. Find a youth basketball program near you and check details here: https://www.ymcatoledo.org/programs/168/youth-sports-basketball-leagues/#division_7993

This content is adapted from materials provided by West Toledo YMCA

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