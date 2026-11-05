2016 Chevy Malibu for sale at Mack's Auto World

Mack's Auto World at 1757 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 is offering a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT with 196,503 miles and a $1,500 down Buy Here Pay Here option. The car has a 1.5L I4 turbo engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, FWD, backup camera, Bluetooth, ice-cold A/C, strong heat, and gets about 27 MPG city / 37 MPG highway. For details or a test drive, call 419-537-9622 or visit the lot in person.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mack's Auto World