Trixie the playful dog available for adoption

Toledos PET Bull Project is seeking a home for Trixie, a young, fun-loving dog born on April 6, 2026, who is fully potty trained and crate trained, plays well with dogs her size, and lives peacefully with cats and small dogs. Trixie enjoys tug, chasing balls, running in the yard, lounging on her dog bed, and chewing bones and antlers, and she is enrolled in Teacher’s Pet to work on manners, loose-leash walking, tricks, and confidence with new experiences. Adopters must have a securely fenced yard and live within one hour of Toledo, Ohio; apply here: https://toledospetbullproject.com/adoption-application/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Toledos PET Bull Project