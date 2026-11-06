🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Toledo

Looking for a four-legged friend in Toledo, OH? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Lucas County Canine Care & Control for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Cinnamon is a young pit bull terrier pup with a sweet brown-and-white coat. As a baby, she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love to grow into a great companion. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet CINNAMON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

This tiny pit bull terrier pup has a mostly white coat with brown or chocolate markings. She’s still a baby, so she’ll benefit from patient training, socialization, and a stable home where she can learn and grow.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Husky / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White) Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Monaco is a young husky–pit bull mix with striking tricolor markings. As a young dog, she likely has plenty of energy and will enjoy regular exercise and mental stimulation.

👉 Meet MONACO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Kohana is an adult pit bull terrier with a beautiful gray/blue coat. Adult dogs often have more predictable personalities and may settle into home life more quickly than puppies.

👉 Meet KOHANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Potato is a young white chihuahua, a small dog who may be a good fit for someone with a quieter home or limited space. As a young pup, he’ll still need training and structure.

👉 Meet POTATO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control

Phone: (419) 213-2800

Frankie is an adult German Shepherd with a classic brown-and-black coat. German Shepherds are often active, intelligent dogs who do well with regular exercise and training.

👉 Meet FRANKIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Lucas County Canine Care & Control at (419) 213-2800 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Toledo can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.