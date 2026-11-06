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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Toledo
Looking for a four-legged friend in Toledo, OH? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Lucas County Canine Care & Control for someone to bring them home and love them.
CINNAMON
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Cinnamon is a young pit bull terrier pup with a sweet brown-and-white coat. As a baby, she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love to grow into a great companion. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, she could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet CINNAMON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
This tiny pit bull terrier pup has a mostly white coat with brown or chocolate markings. She’s still a baby, so she’ll benefit from patient training, socialization, and a stable home where she can learn and grow.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MONACO
- Breed: Husky / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Monaco is a young husky–pit bull mix with striking tricolor markings. As a young dog, she likely has plenty of energy and will enjoy regular exercise and mental stimulation.
👉 Meet MONACO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KOHANA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Kohana is an adult pit bull terrier with a beautiful gray/blue coat. Adult dogs often have more predictable personalities and may settle into home life more quickly than puppies.
👉 Meet KOHANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
POTATO
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Potato is a young white chihuahua, a small dog who may be a good fit for someone with a quieter home or limited space. As a young pup, he’ll still need training and structure.
👉 Meet POTATO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FRANKIE
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Lucas County Canine Care & Control
- Phone: (419) 213-2800
Frankie is an adult German Shepherd with a classic brown-and-black coat. German Shepherds are often active, intelligent dogs who do well with regular exercise and training.
👉 Meet FRANKIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Lucas County Canine Care & Control at (419) 213-2800 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Toledo can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.