🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Around Toledo, OH

Toledo has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Foundation Park

Foundation Park Location: Toledo, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $20.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

This role leads the housekeeping team in a dedicated Alzheimer’s care facility, keeping resident rooms and common areas clean, safe, and welcoming. Good fit if you have custodial or hospitality experience and want to supervise staff while making a direct impact on seniors’ daily comfort.

Employer: IFS (union affiliate of KBS)

IFS (union affiliate of KBS) Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time potential (varied days/nights, weekends)

Full-time potential (varied days/nights, weekends) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (for eligible full-time): Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with employer contribution; union-represented role

Hands-on cleaning work in buildings/warehouses: floors, trash, restrooms, and basic equipment care. Good if you want flexible shifts, union representation, and a path to more hours and leadership over time.

Employer: Clean Team, Inc.

Clean Team, Inc. Location: Greater Toledo, OH area (multiple sites)

(multiple sites) Type: Full-time , field-based

, field-based Schedule: Generally 4:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Generally Pay: Not listed

This is a mobile leadership role overseeing cleaning quality at several customer locations, supporting site leads, and handling schedules and customer needs. Ideal if you have janitorial or facilities experience and want to move into people management while staying active in the field.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.