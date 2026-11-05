🤝 Toledo Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Toledo’s care and support scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in treatment centers, senior care, and housing support. If you like helping people one-on-one, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Team Recovery

Team Recovery Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help people take their first step into addiction treatment. You’ll do screenings, explain programs to clients and families, handle paperwork, and coordinate smooth admissions for those seeking recovery support.

Employer: Foundation Park Alzheimer’s Care Center

Foundation Park Alzheimer’s Care Center Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Part-time (2nd shift) & Full-time (1st shift)

Salary: From $14.00/hour

Plan and run fun games, parties, and daily activities for seniors living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. This role is hands-on, social, and comes with flexible schedules, PTO, life insurance, and the chance to brighten residents’ days.

Employer: Majestic Care of Toledo

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Not listed (likely on-site facility role)

Not listed (likely on-site facility role) Salary: Not listed

Support residents with one-on-one and group activities, from crafts and music to special events. This job focuses on building community and offers perks like daily pay, quarterly pay increases, company-paid life insurance, telehealth, and double pay on holidays.

Employer: Unison Health

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Not listed (professional clinical role)

Not listed (professional clinical role) Salary: Not listed

Work with clients who are newly housed to help them stay stable and independent. You’ll provide in-home therapy, help with budgets and benefits, coordinate services, and need an LSW or LPC plus CPR/CPI within 90 days.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.