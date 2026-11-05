📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Toledo, Ohio

Toledo has some solid office jobs open right now, from medical billing to keeping a busy branch running smoothly. If you like organized work, steady hours, and clear tasks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Silco Fire & Security

Silco Fire & Security Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support a growing fire and security company by keeping the Toledo branch office organized. You’ll process technician tickets, prep daily paperwork, handle data entry and supplies, and coordinate with other offices—no customer phone scheduling.

Employer: APS Medical Billing

APS Medical Billing Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Salary: $16.00/hour

Join a long-standing medical billing company doing hands-on clerical work: submitting records and claims, checking insurance, and entering patient data. Good fit if you have strong typing skills, know Microsoft Office, and want solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: APS Medical Billing

APS Medical Billing Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Salary: $15.00/hour

Split your time between fast-paced mailroom work and occasional driving (about 30 days a year). You’ll sort and process high-volume mail, enter data, and sometimes pick up and deliver documents—ideal if you’re detail-focused and don’t mind lifting.

Employer: WM (Stericycle now part of WM)

(Stericycle now part of WM) Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Handle a mix of office tasks for a major waste and environmental services company: payroll support, vendor invoices, branch emails, rescheduling missed service, and ordering supplies. Good for someone with at least 2 years of admin experience and strong Excel/Word skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room on experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.