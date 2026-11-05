🚌 Toledo Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driver Openings

Toledo is busy and moving, and so are the driving jobs. If you like being on the road and want steady work, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Toledo, OH

Salary: ~$65,000/year target pay

Type: Full-time, CDL A, overnight (Mon–Fri, ~6pm–6am)

Drive a tractor‑trailer hauling Pepsi, Gatorade, Aquafina and more, with long-distance runs and some physical work loading/unloading. Includes on‑the‑job training, full‑time benefits, and a fast‑paced environment for experienced CDL A drivers who want stable, brand‑name work.

Employer: Hajoca Corporation

Location: Toledo, OH

Salary: $17–$18/hour

Type: Full-time, Non‑CDL

Local daytime delivery of plumbing/HVAC supplies to job sites and customers, with loading/unloading and customer interaction. Offers profit‑sharing, full benefits, 401(k) with company contributions, paid time off, and training if you want a long‑term spot in distribution.

Employer: Samuel, Son & Co. – Kim‑Tam Logistics

Location: Based in Toledo, OH (OTR across North America)

Pay Highlights: Up to $0.69/mile (practical miles) + $0.45/mile home‑empty, $1,500 sign‑on bonus, extra pay for short loads, drops, layovers, detention & breakdown

Type: Full-time, CDL A, OTR flatbed (Conestoga, no tarps)

Haul steel and industrial products with Conestoga trailers (no tarping) running 1–3 weeks at a time, with a goal of weekly home time and 2,000–2,500 miles/week. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, vacation, safety bonuses, and pet/passenger programs make this appealing for experienced CDL A flatbed drivers.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.