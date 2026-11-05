📣 Toledo Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Paths

Toledo’s sales scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like talking with local businesses and don’t mind being on the move. Here are a few solid roles where you can grow your income and your career.

Employer: Hibu

Hibu Location: Toledo, OH (hybrid: home office + in-field)

(hybrid: home office + in-field) Type: Full-time

Pay: Year 1 on-target earnings: $80,000–$90,000+ (base salary + uncapped commission & bonuses)

(base salary + uncapped commission & bonuses) Why it’s worth a click: Outside sales to small businesses selling digital marketing (websites, search ads, social, SEO). You get 3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field training, a base salary, mileage reimbursement, and a clear path into leadership or higher-level sales.

Employer: National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time, field-based B2B

Pay: 100% commission, uncapped; average earnings $80,000–$200,000+

Benefits: Full benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement, paid training (up to $1,000/week for ~13 weeks)

Full benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement, paid training (up to for ~13 weeks) Why it’s worth a click: Pure hunter role meeting small business owners face-to-face and selling NFIB memberships that support small business advocacy. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, like independence, and want high upside income with strong training.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Toledo, OH (rental facility)

(rental facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50–$30.00/hour + overtime after 40 hours

+ overtime after 40 hours Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM

Monday–Friday, Why it’s worth a click: Mix of customer service and sales support for contractors renting equipment, using EquipmentShare’s tech platform. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, wellness perks, and family dinner nights, plus room to grow in a fast-moving company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has other roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.