🎓 Several Toledo Education Jobs With Training & Support

Toledo’s schools are hiring, especially for roles that support students one-on-one and in small groups. If you like helping kids learn and grow, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The National Center for Urban Solutions - NCUS

The National Center for Urban Solutions - NCUS Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate and run Title I programs to boost student achievement. This role is a good fit if you have a teaching license, know Title I rules, and enjoy working with teachers and families to support students who need extra help.

Employer: AUTISM MODEL SCHOOL

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $19,985/year with $1,000 increase after training and $1,000 annual increases

Support autistic students ages 5–21 with academics, communication, and daily living skills. No special education experience required—you’ll get extensive training, health/vision/dental, retirement, PTO, and tuition reimbursement, plus a school-day schedule.

Employer: ACCEL Schools – Mosaic Classical Academy

Location: Toledo, OH

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Full-time (hourly) Salary: From $15.00/hour

Help the classroom teacher with lessons, small groups, and school events in a classical education setting with small class sizes. Good for someone with an associate degree / 2 years of college or paraprofessional exam, who wants steady hours, benefits, and experience in K–12 education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each school often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.