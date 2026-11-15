Toledo’s health scene is busy right now, especially for physical therapists. If you’re open to travel or contract work, there are a few solid options with strong weekly pay.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

CareTeam Solutions Location: Toledo, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

Pay: Gross weekly pay up to $2,635.04 (travel PT, tax-free stipend TBD)

Travel PT role with a clear 13-week contract, guaranteed hours, and day shifts. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, wellness programs, referral bonus, student loan reimbursement, and free tele-visits with a psychologist.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

CareTeam Solutions Location: Toledo, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

Pay: Gross weekly pay up to $2,604.40 (travel PT, tax-free stipend TBD)

Very similar travel PT setup with strong weekly pay and the same solid benefits: weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, wellness perks, referral bonus, and student loan reimbursement. Good pick if you want a supportive recruiter team and clear expectations.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Toledo, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel (Outpatient, 8-hr day shifts, ~13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,253 – $2,322 per week

Outpatient travel PT role where you’ll handle evals, treatment plans, and patient education in a small-town clinic setting. AMN offers competitive pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, housing support, and a mobile app to manage your assignment.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—travel PT spots tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.