Toledo’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town, and travel therapists are in high demand. If you’re a PT who likes variety and strong pay, these local travel gigs are worth a look.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Toledo, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend)

Work with one recruiter from start to finish, pick from local or non-local assignments, and get no pay cuts mid-contract. Extras include referral bonuses (up to $1,000), license reimbursement, and access to partner facilities across the country.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Toledo, IA

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Salary: $2,295 per week (based on 40 hrs, 8-hr shifts)

13-week PT contract with 40 hours per week and 8-hour shifts, plus a benefits package from day one. Anders offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), license & CEU reimbursement, daily per diems, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Toledo, IA

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Salary: $2,322 per week (based on 40 hrs, 8-hr shifts)

Another Toledo PT travel slot with slightly higher weekly pay and the same strong Anders benefits: day-one health coverage, 401(k), license & CEU reimbursement, per diems, and travel support. Good fit if you want solid pay plus a recruiter-focused agency.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.