📅 Make Birdseed Gingerbread Houses with Your Family

Get crafty and help local wildlife at the same time! On Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM, head to Wickiup Hill Learning Center, 10260 Morris Hills Rd, Toddville, IA 52341 for a fun, hands-on program.

You’ll decorate a small birdhouse frame with peanut butter (or a nut-free alternative) and cover it with seeds, nuts, and dried berries to create an edible winter treat for birds and other wildlife. Then you can take your creation home and hang it outside to give birds a tasty winter snack and add a festive touch to your yard.

Cost is $6 per adult and $6 per child. It’s a simple, creative activity the whole family can enjoy together.