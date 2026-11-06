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Toddville

📅 Kids ages 3–6: Meet a real hognose snake Nov. 18

8 days ago

📅 Snake science fun for little kids on Nov. 18

Bring your little nature lover to Science for Squirts: Hooray for Hognose on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 10–11 a.m. at the Wickiup Hill Learning Center, 10260 Morris Hills Rd, Toddville, IA 52341.

Kids ages 3–6 will:

  • Meet Darwin, Wickiup Hill’s newest animal ambassador, a hognose snake
  • Learn what makes hognose snakes special, from their upturned noses to their defensive tricks
  • Find out where they live and why snakes matter for healthy ecosystems
  • Enjoy hands-on activities, a nature hike, and an up-close visit with Darwin

Perfect for preschoolers and their grown-ups who love animals and the outdoors.

More Info: Calendar • Science for Squirts: Hooray for Hognose

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