📅 Kids ages 3–6: Meet a real hognose snake Nov. 18

📅 Snake science fun for little kids on Nov. 18

Bring your little nature lover to Science for Squirts: Hooray for Hognose on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 10–11 a.m. at the Wickiup Hill Learning Center, 10260 Morris Hills Rd, Toddville, IA 52341.

Kids ages 3–6 will:

Meet Darwin , Wickiup Hill’s newest animal ambassador, a hognose snake

, Wickiup Hill’s newest animal ambassador, a hognose snake Learn what makes hognose snakes special, from their upturned noses to their defensive tricks

Find out where they live and why snakes matter for healthy ecosystems

Enjoy hands-on activities, a nature hike, and an up-close visit with Darwin

Perfect for preschoolers and their grown-ups who love animals and the outdoors.