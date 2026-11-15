Toccoa has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the same local shelter and have an adoption fee of $75.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Tiny Sprinkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Cupcake Giggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue (mostly)

Gray or blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Honey Bloom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Little Bliss and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Midnight Swirl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Frosty Hug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Sugar Bunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Moon Shine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Sweet Buttons and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan or fawn

Tan or fawn Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Berry Kiss and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Sun Beam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Star Twinkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

👉 Meet Mini Treasure and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter at (706) 282-3275 or click through the links above to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.