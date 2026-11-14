Toccoa has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these sweethearts are at the Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter and hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

Indi is a striking black-and-white tuxedo girl looking for a fresh start in a forever home. If you love classic tuxedo looks and a young cat with her whole life ahead of her, Indi could be the one.

👉 Meet Indi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

Cherry Garcia is a mostly white adult kitty with a fun, ice-cream-inspired name. She’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Cherry Garcia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

Captain Picard is a fluffy black medium-haired kitten with a big name and a tiny body. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he’s waiting for you.

👉 Meet Captain Picard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

Deanna Troy is a soft gray/blue kitten with a sci‑fi name and a bright future. She’d love a home that can give her toys, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Deanna Troy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

William Riker is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet William Riker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

Karamel Sutra is a mostly black kitten with a dessert-themed name and a sweet look. She’s hoping for a family who will help her grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Karamel Sutra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

Fudgy Flan is a mostly white kitten with a fun, food-inspired name. He’s ready for a home that can keep up with kitten play and cuddles.

👉 Meet Fudgy Flan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

Dublin Mudslide is another mostly white kitten with a playful dessert name. He’d love to grow up in a home where he can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Dublin Mudslide and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

Gimme Smore is a mostly white kitten with a campfire-sweet name. She’s looking for a family who will give her time, patience, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Gimme Smore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter

Phone: (706) 282-3275

Mousse Pie is a mostly white kitten with another delicious dessert name. He’s eager to leave the shelter behind and start life with his new people.

👉 Meet Mousse Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please consider visiting Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter or calling (706) 282-3275 to ask about these wonderful felines.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.