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🐱 Sweet Toccoa Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Toccoa has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these sweethearts are at the Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter and hoping to meet you soon.
Indi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter
- Phone: (706) 282-3275
Indi is a striking black-and-white tuxedo girl looking for a fresh start in a forever home. If you love classic tuxedo looks and a young cat with her whole life ahead of her, Indi could be the one.
👉 Meet Indi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cherry Garcia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter
- Phone: (706) 282-3275
Cherry Garcia is a mostly white adult kitty with a fun, ice-cream-inspired name. She’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Cherry Garcia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Captain Picard
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter
- Phone: (706) 282-3275
Captain Picard is a fluffy black medium-haired kitten with a big name and a tiny body. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he’s waiting for you.
👉 Meet Captain Picard and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Deanna Troy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter
- Phone: (706) 282-3275
Deanna Troy is a soft gray/blue kitten with a sci‑fi name and a bright future. She’d love a home that can give her toys, patience, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Deanna Troy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
William Riker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter
- Phone: (706) 282-3275
William Riker is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet William Riker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Karamel Sutra
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter
- Phone: (706) 282-3275
Karamel Sutra is a mostly black kitten with a dessert-themed name and a sweet look. She’s hoping for a family who will help her grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Karamel Sutra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fudgy Flan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter
- Phone: (706) 282-3275
Fudgy Flan is a mostly white kitten with a fun, food-inspired name. He’s ready for a home that can keep up with kitten play and cuddles.
👉 Meet Fudgy Flan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dublin Mudslide
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter
- Phone: (706) 282-3275
Dublin Mudslide is another mostly white kitten with a playful dessert name. He’d love to grow up in a home where he can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Dublin Mudslide and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gimme Smore
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter
- Phone: (706) 282-3275
Gimme Smore is a mostly white kitten with a campfire-sweet name. She’s looking for a family who will give her time, patience, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Gimme Smore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mousse Pie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter
- Phone: (706) 282-3275
Mousse Pie is a mostly white kitten with another delicious dessert name. He’s eager to leave the shelter behind and start life with his new people.
👉 Meet Mousse Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please consider visiting Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter or calling (706) 282-3275 to ask about these wonderful felines.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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