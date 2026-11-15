MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother convicted in the death of her 4-year-old daughter and a security guard who fatally shot a coworker are among several defendants sentenced in recent Shelby County criminal cases, District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced.

The cases include lengthy prison sentences for murder, a conviction in a 2023 killing and guilty verdicts in a child sexual abuse case.

Mulroy highlighted the prosecutions as part of an update on recent courtroom activity, emphasizing the role of both jury trials and guilty pleas in resolving serious criminal cases.

Mother Sentenced to 30 Years in Death of 4-Year-Old Sequoia Samuels

One of the cases involved the death of Sequoia Samuels, 4, whose mother, Brittany Jackson, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Jackson received a 30-year prison sentence for her daughter’s death.

Jackson’s boyfriend, Jaylin Hobson, received a 10-year sentence in connection with the case.

“Nothing can undo that tragedy, but these sentences bring an important measure of accountability for her death,” Mulroy said.

Security Guard Gets 30 Years for Killing Coworker at Cordova Main Event

In another case, Richard Lewis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of fellow security guard James Earl Redmon at the Main Event entertainment venue in Cordova.

The shooting occurred in July 2024 following an argument between Lewis and Redmon, who both worked security at the business.

Lewis received a 30-year prison sentence that must be served at 100%, according to the district attorney’s office.

Chief Prosecutors Devon Dennis and Haden Lawyer handled the case.

Man Convicted of First-Degree Murder in 2023 Killing of Mother of His Children

A Shelby County jury convicted Leondre Clark of first-degree murder in the 2023 killing of Toniquia Clark, the mother of his children.

The conviction was among several jury verdicts highlighted by Mulroy in his update.

In a separate homicide case, a Shelby County jury convicted Elita Bean of voluntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the shooting death of her husband.

The district attorney’s update did not specify the sentences for Clark or Bean.

Jury Convicts Man of Aggravated Sexual Battery and Child Abuse

A Shelby County jury found Detarean Brown guilty of aggravated sexual battery and child abuse stemming from a 2021 incident involving a minor family member.

According to the district attorney’s office, Brown assaulted the child, leading to the criminal charges.

Assistant District Attorneys Venecia Patterson and Justlynn Russell prosecuted the case and secured guilty verdicts on both charges.

Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Stabbing Woman in Throat

In another prosecution, Yeferson Zelaya pleaded guilty and received an eight-year prison sentence for stabbing a woman in the throat.

The district attorney’s office said Zelaya must serve 100% of the sentence.

According to a statement Zelaya gave police, he admitted stabbing the woman and claimed he was tired of her sexual advances.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Tolbert prosecuted the case.

DA Says Guilty Pleas Can Bring Substantial Prison Sentences

Mulroy said the recent cases demonstrate that guilty pleas do not necessarily result in lighter punishment.

“Guilty pleas are an important part of that work and do not necessarily mean lenient sentences,” Mulroy said.

He explained that negotiated pleas can spare victims and their families the emotional strain and uncertainty of a trial while still securing substantial prison sentences.

“Whether through a jury verdict or a guilty plea, our goal is the same: to achieve justice fairly and hold offenders accountable,” Mulroy said.

The district attorney also thanked prosecutors and staff for their work on the cases.

The post Shelby County DA Announces Murder Convictions, Including 30-Year Sentence for Mother in 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Death first appeared on TN NEWS HUB.