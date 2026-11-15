MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A narcotics investigation targeting two Memphis smoke shops and a residential property led to the seizure of marijuana, prescription medications, THC products and a handgun, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation, conducted Tuesday, November 10, 2026, involved detectives from the sheriff’s office Narcotics Division, SWAT personnel, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Memphis Safe Task Force (MSTF).

Authorities executed search warrants at three locations connected to the ongoing investigation.

Investigators identified Rakan Alsratai, 25, as the owner of the stores. Alsratai was not present when officers executed the warrants, and authorities subsequently obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with the investigation.

Search Warrants Executed at Two Smoke Shops and Residence

The three locations searched were:

Smokey Mart Store on South Second Street.

on South Second Street. Raw Smokey Mart Store in the 5000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road.

in the 5000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road. A property in the 500 block of Shelborne Circle.

During the operation at Raw Smokey Mart, deputies encountered Caleb McNutt, 23, who was taken into custody without incident.

McNutt was subsequently arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office described McNutt’s charges as unrelated to the broader narcotics investigation.

Marijuana, Khat, Kratom Pills and Handgun Seized

Searches of the three properties resulted in the seizure of:

1.5 pounds of marijuana

230 grams of khat

1,950 kratom pills

80 THC gummies

Three Suboxone strips

Four Adderall pills

One Glock 10mm handgun

The seized substances included marijuana, products containing THC and several types of pills.

Investigation Continues as Authorities Seek Store Owner

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the searches were part of an ongoing effort involving local and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate suspected illegal drug activity.

An arrest warrant remains outstanding for Alsratai in connection with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office announcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The post Shelby County Drug Raids Target Two Memphis Smoke Shops, Arrest Warrant Issued for 25-Year-Old Owner first appeared on TN NEWS HUB.