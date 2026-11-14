MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Memphis police are looking for two men they say walked into a Winchester Road business through a propped-open side door on November 8 and took a pistol, a money counter, check books and credit cards.

Officers responded to the Memphis business burglary at 3815 Winchester Road at about 10:53 a.m., according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said the break-in happened earlier, at about 8:30 a.m. The two suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

What police say was taken

Officers were told the men took these items from inside the business:

A money counter

A black and pink Ruger pistol

Check books

Two credit cards

Suspect descriptions

Police described the first suspect as a Black man with a beard. He wore a black beanie, a multicolored hoodie with designs, khaki joggers and black shoes.

Police described the second suspect as a Black man in a black hoodie, black pants with white stripes and a design, and black shoes.

The department has not released any other details about the case, including whether the men have been identified.

How to help

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Readers can find more local burglary coverage on our site.

The post Memphis Business Burglary on Winchester Road Nets Gun, Cash Counter first appeared on TN NEWS HUB.