MEMPHIS, Tennessee – A Memphis man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a co-worker at the Main Event entertainment center in Cordova. Richard Lewis pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the death of James Earl Redmon, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Lewis must serve the sentence at 100 percent.

Lewis and Redmon both worked as security guards at the Main Event on Appling Farms Parkway. The shooting happened on July 22, 2024.

Memphis police responded shortly after 7 p.m. and found Redmon dead at the scene. Investigators determined that Lewis shot Redmon after an argument. Officers detained Lewis at the scene.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy said the plea holds Lewis accountable.

“James Earl Redmon went to work that evening, and he should have made it home,” said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. “Today’s guilty plea holds Richard Lewis accountable for taking his life. Our thoughts are with Mr. Redmon’s family, who are living with this loss every day.”

Chief Prosecutor Devon Dennis and Assistant District Attorney Haden Lawyer prosecuted the case.

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