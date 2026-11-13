A Nashville police officer faces DUI and gun possession charges after he reported for work Wednesday morning showing signs of intoxication, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

The department identified the officer as 39-year-old Jordan Vrbas of the Midtown Hills Precinct. He is an 11-year veteran of the force. Police said he was immediately decommissioned.

Vrbas is charged with DUI and possession of a gun while under the influence. The charges are accusations, and he has not been found guilty of anything.

How the case unfolded

Supervisors at the Midtown Hills Precinct grew suspicious and asked the department’s Traffic Division to investigate, according to MNPD.

The investigating officer reported smelling alcohol on Vrbas. The officer also observed indicators of impairment while Vrbas performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tasks.

A breath sample registered .11%. The legal threshold in Tennessee is .08%.

Internal review

The department’s Office of Professional Accountability is conducting a separate administrative investigation of Vrbas. That review runs apart from the criminal case.

The source did not say when Vrbas is due in court, whether he has an attorney or whether he has been released.

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