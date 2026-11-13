NASHVILLE, Tennessee – A reward totaling more than $50,000 is now on the table for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the 2022 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Garvin outside Club Premium, an after-hours club at 833 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

Metro Nashville police said an anonymous citizen has posted a $50,000 reward through an attorney. Nashville Crime Stoppers is adding up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of whoever is responsible.

What happened outside the club

The shooting happened on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The club closed at 5:30 a.m., and a number of guests had gathered outside the front of the business.

A black four-door sedan, possibly an Infiniti, stopped in front of the club in the southbound lanes of Murfreesboro Pike. Someone inside the car fired several shots.

Garvin was the only person hit. Detectives do not believe he was the intended target. Medics rushed him to Vanderbilt, where he died.

Police have not determined a motive for the gunfire. The source did not say whether detectives have identified any suspects.

How to share a tip

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can stay anonymous and still qualify for the reward money.

The reward applies to information leading to an arrest and indictment, so a tip alone does not trigger a payout.

The post Nashville Reward Tops $50,000 in 2022 Club Premium Fatal Shooting first appeared on TN NEWS HUB.