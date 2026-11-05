CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Clarksville woman who suffered a seizure during a medical emergency last month has reached out to the police department to thank the detective who came to her aid.

On October 20, 2026, Clarksville Police Detective Meagan Gibbons responded to a medical emergency on High Point Road after dispatchers received an open 911 call.

The line remained connected, but the woman on the other end was struggling to respond. Dispatchers could hear her crying as they worked to determine what was happening.

Gibbons was the first emergency responder to arrive and found the woman experiencing a seizure.

The detective immediately began assisting her and remained with her until additional emergency personnel arrived and took over her care.

The woman later contacted the Clarksville Police Department through Facebook Messenger to express her appreciation.

Although she had not gotten Gibbons’ name or badge number during the emergency, she remembered how the detective treated her and the effort she made to keep her husband informed while he was away from home.

The woman specifically recalled Gibbons taking the time to explain what was happening to her husband during the frightening situation.

“Thank you, and I am grateful for your help that day,” the woman wrote in her message to the department.

Clarksville police shared the experience as an example of how officers’ actions during emergencies can leave a lasting impression on the people they assist.

The department also expressed appreciation for residents who take the time to recognize officers for their work.

“Officers may move on to the next call, but the people they help often remember those moments long afterward,” the department said.

The post Clarksville Detective Praised by Woman She Helped During Medical Emergency on High Point Road first appeared on TN NEWS HUB.