CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — An encounter between Clarksville police officers and a man while responding to an unrelated call in September led to a weeks-long investigation that resulted in three arrests, the seizure of 18 firearms and the recovery of approximately $20,000 in cash.

The Clarksville Police Department said the investigation began September 20, 2026, when Sgt. Hudgin, Sgt. Binkley, Officer Marress and Officer O’Hanrahan made voluntary contact with Alex Zermeno while handling an unrelated call for service.

What started as a routine interaction eventually developed into a larger investigation involving the department’s Special Operations Unit (SOU).

Investigators obtained two search warrants, which were executed October 16.

Two Firearms Found Converted to Fully Automatic

During the searches, officers recovered 18 firearms, including two that had been modified to fire fully automatically.

Police also seized a large quantity of narcotics and approximately $20,000 in cash.

The investigation resulted in the additional arrests of Jordyn Brooks and Jaylan Brooks, according to the department.

Clarksville police identified Agent Murphy as the lead investigator responsible for coordinating the case.

The department credited the initial responding officers and Special Operations Unit agents for their work over the nearly four-week investigation.

“Sometimes investigations take time. It’s not like what you see on TV, where everything is wrapped up in an hour. Good investigative work takes patience and persistence,” the department said.

Police described the case as an example of how an initial encounter can develop into a larger criminal investigation through follow-up work and coordination among officers.

The post Clarksville Police Seize 18 Guns, Drugs and $20,000 in Cash Following Investigation That Began With Routine Encounter first appeared on TN NEWS HUB.