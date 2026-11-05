Memphis Fatal Hit-and-Run: Police Seek White Ford F-250 Service Truck

Memphis police are searching for a white 2007 Ford F-250 with a Mississippi license plate after a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday night at Brooks Road and Lakeview Road. The driver of the car the truck struck died of her injuries.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. They found a Chevrolet Impala that had been hit from behind and had extensive damage, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Medics took the Impala’s driver to a hospital in critical condition. She later died there. Police did not release her name.

Truck identified from surveillance video

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the area and identified the vehicle they believe caused the crash. It is an extended-cab, white 2007 Ford F-250 with a Mississippi plate.

Police said the truck works as a service truck. It has two toolboxes mounted on the passenger side of the bed and an air compressor inside the bed. It has also been seen often hauling tractor-trailer tires in the bed.

The truck has front-end damage from the crash, police said.

How to help

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The case is listed under report number WC2626320.

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