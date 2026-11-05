Nashville Police Seek Drivers After Gallatin Pike Pedestrian Killed

A man pushing a grocery cart across Gallatin Pike N in Nashville died early Wednesday after a pickup truck hit the cart and two other vehicles ran him over and left, Metro Nashville police said. Detectives are looking for the driver of a red sedan and a motorcycle rider.

The crash happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gallatin Pike N. Police have not identified the man, described as a white male. He carried no identification, and the Medical Examiner will help confirm who he is.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows a 41-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup south through the light in front of 1748 Gallatin Pike. The truck hit the grocery cart the pedestrian was pushing, and the man fell onto the roadway.

The pickup driver pulled into a parking lot and called 911, according to police. A red sedan and a motorcycle then ran over the pedestrian. Neither stopped or stayed at the scene.

No Signs of Impairment

Police said the pickup driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. A light rain or drizzle was falling at the time. The light has no pedestrian traffic control devices or painted crosswalks, police said.

How to Help

Anyone with information about the sedan driver or the motorcycle rider should call the Traffic Division at 615-862-7738.

Police have released no other details about the crash.

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