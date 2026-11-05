Nashville Skateboarder, 16, Dies After Fall on Two Rivers Greenway

A 16-year-old skateboarder died Tuesday after he fell and hit his head on the Two Rivers Greenway in Nashville, according to the Nashville Police Department. Detectives are investigating the death as accidental.

The fall happened around 11:30 a.m., police said. Responders took the teen to Skyline Medical Center, and he died there.

What police say happened

Detectives said the circumstances so far indicate the teen was traveling downhill at a high rate of speed without a helmet. He fell and hit his head, according to the department’s account.

Police are treating the death as accidental based on what they have learned to this point. The department described the finding as part of an ongoing investigation, and the wording of its update leaves room for the details to change as detectives continue their work.

What police have not said

Police did not release the teen’s name, and the Tribune policy of protecting juveniles’ identities applies here. The department’s update also did not say where along the greenway the fall happened, whether anyone else was with him or whether any other person or vehicle was involved.

The update did not say when police expect to finish the investigation.

The Two Rivers Greenway is a public path in Nashville. This story will be updated if police release more information about the teen’s death.

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