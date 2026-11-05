TBI Hiring Two Police Officers for Davidson, Madison Counties

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is hiring two police officers for its Protective Services Unit, one in Davidson County and one in Madison County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the openings Wednesday.

Applications are open for only five business days, from November 4 through November 10. Candidates must apply on job opening 82491 through the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/careers.

Pay and qualifications

The monthly salary runs from $4,608 to $6,893.

Applicants need an associate degree from an accredited college or university, or two years of qualifying coursework. Full-time professional law enforcement experience, relevant military experience or police work can substitute for the education requirement, up to a maximum of two years.

What the job involves

The officers serve as first responders for any incident at TBI facilities or in any area where the agency is operating. They perform law enforcement duties to protect themselves and others.

The bureau said that work includes using force, up to and including deadly force. It also includes strenuous physical activity such as pursuing, subduing or apprehending suspects. Officers take part in physical training, including Close Quarters Conflict Control and firearms qualification and weapons handling. They also drive in emergency and non-emergency situations.

Officers also serve as the first point of contact for anyone doing business at TBI facilities.

The job also includes helping TBI special agents with investigations. The bureau listed human trafficking cases, search warrants, arrest warrants, prisoner transports and crime scene security as examples. Officers also run background investigations on internal and external customers to support TBI hiring, in compliance with state statute.

How to get more information

Candidates can visit www.TBIjobs.com or email the TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

The State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy applies to the hiring. The policy bars discrimination based on race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state or federal civil rights laws.

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