Nashville Police Arrest Man for Impersonating a Veterinarian in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Nashville police arrested a man accused of posing as a licensed veterinarian at an East Nashville clinic. Community Crimes detectives charged 45-year-old Prashant Pandya with the felony offense of impersonating a veterinarian at Caudle Veterinary Clinic, 3607 Gallatin Pike.

Detectives are serving a search warrant at the clinic in connection with the arrest. Police said more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Pet owners reported bad outcomes

The investigation began in September after pet owners complained about procedures on their dogs and cats that ended badly. Detectives worked with the District Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Police said they know of at least seven instances between August 2025 and September of this year.

No Tennessee license

Detectives found that Pandya has never held a license to practice veterinary medicine in Tennessee. The state reports that he applied for one but failed the required examinations.

Police said he still presented himself as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. He used the title “Dr. Pandya” and wore a white coat that read “Dr. P.F. Pandya DVM.”

Police did not say what the pets’ adverse outcomes were. They also did not say what role the DEA plays in the case or what the search warrant covers.

Anyone who took a pet to Caudle Veterinary Clinic and had a problem may want to contact Nashville police. The source did not list a tip line or a contact number for new complaints.

An arrest is an accusation, not a finding of guilt. Pandya has not been convicted of any charge.

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