CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee – The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting at a hotel on Airpark Drive that left a 22-year-old man hurt Monday night. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers responded at about 7:00 p.m. to a reported shooting at a hotel in the 6200 block of Airpark Drive. When they arrived, both the victim and the suspect had already left. Police found the victim at a hospital.

The department’s Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to investigate and process the scene. Investigators are “actively following all leads,” according to police.

Police have not released a suspect description, a motive or any information about what led to the gunfire. The department said the information is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.

How to help

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 423-698-2525.

Readers can find more on the Chattanooga Police Department in our ongoing coverage.

The post Chattanooga Police Investigate Airpark Drive Hotel Shooting That Hurt Man, 22 first appeared on TN NEWS HUB.