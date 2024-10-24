LaMelo Ball Drops F-Bomb During Postgame Interview

X

LaMelo Ball was unfiltered after the Charlotte Hornets' season-opening win ... casually dropping an F-bomb during his postgame interview!!

It all went down after the 23-year-old guard had his way against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Wednesday ... scoring 34 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in the 110-105 victory -- making him the first player in franchise history to record 30 points and 10 assists in the first game of the season.

Kemba Walker -- who played for Charlotte from 2011-2019 before joining the team as a coach this offseason -- dapped up Ball a few seconds right before his Q&A ... which prompted the reporter to ask about the impact the former guard has had on his game.

"That's my brother right there," Ball said. "That's my dog."

"Like I said, he gang. I'm gang. We chillin' all the time. I f*** with him, that's family."

Melo also wished his dad, LaVar , a happy birthday ... as the popular Big Baller celebrated his 57th trip around the sun on Wednesday.

"Got the dub for him!"

It's understandable for Melo to be excited after the game -- he seems back to 100% after only making 58 appearances the past two seasons.

The former third-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has averaged 20 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.2 rebounds in his career -- and now one expletive per interview in the 2024-25 campaign.