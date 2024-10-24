Open in App
    Celine Dion Presents Award in First Stage Appearance Since Paris Olympics

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13T4sx_0wKENfwb00
    Getty

    Celine Dion hit the stage and dished out a big dose of hope in her first stage appearance since the Paris Olympics this summer.

    The singer looked incredible as she delivered a powerful speech at the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Spirit of Life Gala Tuesday night, applauding the philanthropic org City of Hope for providing support and encouragement to those facing life's toughest challenges.

    Celine acknowledged that it was such a joy to come together with everyone in the room to do everything in her power to "help spread this great gift of hope."

    The "My Heart Will Go On" singer made the rare appearance to present the Spirit of Life Award to AEG Presents Chairman and CEO Jay Marciano at the organization's event. The annual campaign is all about rallying support for City of Hope’s lifesaving mission to conquer cancer and diabetes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFbNG_0wKENfwb00
    Getty

    Of course, Celine's had to embrace that message of hope herself over the past few years, battling stiff-person syndrome.

    NBC

    She first opened up about the rare autoimmune neurological disorder two years ago -- and it's been quite a journey since. Celine's been slowly making her way back into the spotlight ... most recently bringing the house down at the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics this summer.

