    Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reveals the Last Message He Sent to Her

    2 days ago
    Getty

    Liam Payne 's ex-GF, Danielle Peazer , has revealed the last message he sent her just weeks before his tragic death.

    Danielle shared a heartfelt IG tribute to her ex Sunday, looking back at their time together and emphasizing that all was good between them since their 2013 breakup -- in fact, Liam had recently sent her a sweet message, saying he was super happy for her and her new family.

    Referencing her partner Sonny Jay and their daughter Mia , Danielle wrote directly to Liam ... "Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sonny and Mia is something I'll cherish forever."

    Getty

    Danielle and Liam dated for a few years after meeting on "The X Factor" in 2010, where he was competing with One Direction, and she was one of the backup dancers.

    Police reported Liam jumped to his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina last week, and suggested a possibly hallucinogenic drug might have played a role in the tragedy.

    REMEMBERING LIAM PAYNE

    Getty

    They’re currently waiting on test results for the substances found in his room. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

