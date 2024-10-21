Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reveals the Last Message He Sent to Her

Getty

Liam Payne 's ex-GF, Danielle Peazer , has revealed the last message he sent her just weeks before his tragic death.

Danielle shared a heartfelt IG tribute to her ex Sunday, looking back at their time together and emphasizing that all was good between them since their 2013 breakup -- in fact, Liam had recently sent her a sweet message, saying he was super happy for her and her new family.

Referencing her partner Sonny Jay and their daughter Mia , Danielle wrote directly to Liam ... "Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sonny and Mia is something I'll cherish forever."

Danielle and Liam dated for a few years after meeting on "The X Factor" in 2010, where he was competing with One Direction, and she was one of the backup dancers.

Police reported Liam jumped to his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina last week, and suggested a possibly hallucinogenic drug might have played a role in the tragedy.

They’re currently waiting on test results for the substances found in his room. The investigation into his death is ongoing.