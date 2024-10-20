Open in App
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Honors Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige and More

    2 days ago

    CLASS OF 2024

    Click Image to Open Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EHEO_0wEeo0rY00
    Getty

    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions aren't just about music anymore -- as greats like Cher , Mary J. Blige , Dave Matthews and Ozzy Osbourne entered the Hall ... A-list super fans and racy outfits were also front and center.

    The ceremony went down Saturday night in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- and Cher's iconic hit, "Believe" kicked things off, as she performed it with Dua Lipa .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpx3h_0wEeo0rY00
    Getty

    When it came time to induct Cher, Zendaya did the honors while rocking a barely-there gown that looked like she borrowed it directly from Cher's closet.

    In her acceptance speech, Cher boasted she changed the sound of music -- referring to her early use of auto-tune on tracks like "Believe" -- and called out Cinderella (yes, really) and her mother as inspirations.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtFCA_0wEeo0rY00
    Getty

    She said, “The one thing I got from my mom is to never give up, I'm talking to the women ... down and out, we keep going.”

    Julia Roberts was there to Stan for the Dave Matthews Band ... during her induction speech, she said the legendary jam band's appeal was all about "spontaneous abandon" -- which was on full display when DMB hit the stage and got the whole crowd singing along.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQ27i_0wEeo0rY00
    Getty

    Other highlights included Dr. Dre inducting Mary J., noting she helped create a whole new genre of music -- hip-hop soul ... while Chuck D and the Roots paid tribute to new inductees Kool & the Gang, and Keith Urban and Roger Daltry showed up to salute inductee Peter Frampton .

    There were tons of other all-star collabs to honor Ozzy, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick -- all of whom entered the Hall this year.

    Plus, there were posthumous tributes for Jimmy Buffett , Kris Kristofferson , Cissy Houston , John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton .

    While One Direction is not in the Hall of Fame, there was a moment of silence during the ceremony to honor Liam Payne ... following the singer's tragic death last week in Buenos Aires.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KW0z6_0wEeo0rY00
    Getty

    BTW ... this was Ozzy's second induction to the HOF, as he got in back in 2006 with his former band Black Sabbath. Jelly Roll and Billy Idol teamed up for a musical tribute to rock's Prince of Darkness.

    Rock and roll, baby!!!

